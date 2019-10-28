TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- A wildfire burning in the Catalina Mountains has grown overnight, according to officials at the scene.
Rural Metro Fire, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and several handcrews from the U.S. Forest Service are battling the blaze, which is estimated to have burned more than 500 acres as of Monday morning, Oct. 28. There is no estimate on any containment.
The flames sparked on Sunday, Oct. 27, near milepost 4 and the Molino Basin. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe it is human caused, perhaps by someone who was target shooting in the area.
Catalina Highway is closed at the base of the mountain, except for residents and employees.
So far, first responders say no structures are in danger.
The initial estimate of the fire was close to 100 acres. An update from the U.S. Forest Service on Sunday night stated the acreage had increased to 318.