MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews may be fighting the Woodbury Fire burning outside Superior for several more weeks. Medical staffers say protecting firefighters from getting too tired and from getting hurt will continue to be a huge priority.
"Firefighters by nature aren't going to say when they're in trouble until they're in trouble," Scott Phillips, a medical team leader said.
[WATCH: Medical team keeping close eye on firefighters, ready for emergencies]
He says, so far, there haven't been any major medical issues, but some firefighters have been sent to the hospital for checkups.
[THE FIRE: Woodbury Fire now at over 112K acres, 48% contained]
"We had one person that was working, who was not a firefighter, that became nauseated and a little dehydrated," says Phillips. "They came from a region outside of Arizona, so they weren't quite used to the heat."
There are nine ambulances positioned around the wildfire, in addition to off-road vehicles and paramedics at the fire lines.
"So, in case they're injured, we have medically trained personnel, and we can get advanced life support to them a quick as possible," Phillips explained.
Phillips and his team stressed the importance of community support to help firefighters do the job day in and day out. He shared some handmade cards made by children. Colorful posters were attached to the chain link fence outside expressing gratitude for firefighter "heroes."
[SLIDESHOW: Woodbury Fire forces evacuation in Roosevelt-area]
Firefighters work 16 hours at a time before they get eight hours off. They can do this for two weeks at a time.
"[They're] working out in the heat without any shade," Phillips said. "A lot of folks carry some pretty heavy weight that they carry while they're hiking up and down."
There's a steady rotation of crews for continuous coverage at the fire lines. Phillips says they're in good hands.
"Firefighters are working as safely as possible," says Phillips. "And we don't take any unnecessary risks."
[MORE: Emergency response team deployed by Arizona Humane Society for Woodbury Fire]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.