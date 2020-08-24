Meddler Fire burns 3,400 acres in Cherry Creek area, near Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews are battling a wildfire coined the "Meddler Fire," that is now at 3,400 acres in the Cherry Creek area on the Tonto Basin Ranger District, 7 miles northeast of Roosevelt.
While the fire is burning in grass and light brush, firefighters are trying to stop it from threatening ten buildings, five homes, and powerlines. There are no evacuations at this time, but the Rockhouse Community has been placed on "SET" status, which means residents should be at alert when it comes to dangers in the area.
There are five engines, one hand crew, one helicopter and on air-attack plane working on this fire. Crews will be working throughout Monday night to start burning operations and making containment boundaries.
Smoke and flames from the fire will be visible throughout the night. The Roosevelt community and ranches along Highway 88 could be impacted by the smoke.
Tonto National Forest officials advise people to avoid the area. How the fire started is under investigation at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on the Meddler Fire.