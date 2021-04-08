DUDLEYVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Dudleyville, a small mining town in Pinal County, will stay evacuated through Saturday because of the Margo Fire, the sheriff's office said.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management tweeted Saturday morning that firefighters have a line about the 1,200-acre fire and containment is holding at 50%. Crews are expected to conduct mop-up operations Saturday and monitor the perimeter for interior heat. The agency said the evacuation orders will remain in place until utility companies can do an assessment.
According to PCSO, 74 total structures are within the evacuation zone with 243 residents living in the area. Twelve structures have currently been lost, officials said. AZ State Forestry said in an evening update Friday that crews were able to stop forward progress. Ray High School in Kearny and Mammoth Community Center are still open for evacuees.
"Firefighters are working really hard in that community to save those structures that are impacted by this fire," said Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Arizona Forestry said the Margo Fire is burning thick tamarisk in the river bottom. About 75 personnel are battling to contain the wildfire, including 10 engines, a Very Large Airtanker and a Large Airtanker. A VLAT, usually a DC-10, can carry and drop more than 8,000 gallons of fire retardant in a single run. A LAT can dump between 2,000 and 4,000 gallons.
There are no reports of injuries. It's unclear what started the fire. "As the fire is burning so hot and so active along the river bottom and it's burning through that salt cedar so it burns really hot. Salt cedar is flammable. It puts out that really black smoke. They haven't been able to get in there to determine a point of origin just yet," said Davila.
Dudleyville, which is about two hours southeast of Phoenix near Winkelman, was the site of the July 2017 Roach fire. That fire burned almost 1,200 acres and destroyed several structures, including homes. The mining town covers less than 7 square miles and is home to fewer than 1,000 people, according to the 2016 Census.