JACOB LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mangum fire, burning near the Grand Canyon's north rim, has grown overnight to just under 20,000 acres as communities near Jacob Lake are still under evacuation orders.
As of Sunday morning Arizona State Forestry officials estimate the fire's size at 19,806 acres, growing about 10,000 acres since yesterday's last estimate at 10,813 acres. The fire was pushed directly towards Jacob Lake, driven for a second day by strong winds.
On Friday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office gave the order to people in the Jacob Lake area to leave at around 4 p.m. because of how close the Mangum Fire was getting to the community. The area includes the Jacob Lake Inn and the campgrounds to the north and the junction of Highway 89A and Highway 67 to the south of the Inn.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area.
The Grand Canyon National Park has also been slightly impacted by the fire. The North Rim of it was temporarily closed. However, there is no fire inside the park at this time, officials say.
The Mangum Fire started on Monday in the Kaibab National Forest. It's still only 2 percent contained and there are almost 400 firefighters battling the flames, according to the United States Forest Service.
Two cabins and two outbuildings have been destroyed in Mangum Camp. The cause of the fire is under investigation.