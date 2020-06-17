JACOB LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mangum fire, burning near the Grand Canyon's north rim, is now forcing more evacuations. The fire had grown to 47,561 acres as of Wednesday. It is only 3% contained.
Communities near Jacob Lake were already under evacuation orders. Now, all residents in the House Rock Road area north of Highway 89A have been told to leave as well.
There are 532 fire personnel working to fight the flames. Crews are still worried about high winds fanning the flames. The winds have pushed the Mangum fire northward towards the Kaibab National Forest boundary, and the fire has now crossed onto Bureau of Land Management lands.
On Friday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office gave the order to people in the Jacob Lake area to leave at around 4 p.m. because of how close the Mangum Fire was getting to the community. Coconino County Sheriff officials say approximately 230 people were evacuated in initial efforts with another 50 visitors evacuated out of the area over the weekend.
The area includes the Jacob Lake Inn and the campgrounds to the north and the junction of Highway 89A and Highway 67 to the south of the Inn. Now the House Rock Road area has been included.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia.
The Grand Canyon National Park has also been slightly impacted by the fire. The North Rim of it was temporarily closed. However, there is no fire inside the park at this time, officials say. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park remains open.
The Mangum Fire started on Monday in the Kaibab National Forest. Two cabins and two outbuildings have been destroyed in Mangum Camp. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More information is available online.