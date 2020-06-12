JACOB LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A community on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon was evacuated on Friday because of a wildfire.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office told people in the Jacob Lake area to leave around 4 p.m. Friday because of how close the Mangum Fire is getting. The area includes the Jacob Lake Inn and the campgrounds to the north and the junction of Highway 89A and Highway 67 to the south of the Inn.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area.
The Grand Canyon National Park has also been slightly impacted by the fire. The North Rim of it was temporarily closed. However, there is no fire inside the park at this time, officials say.
The Mangum Fire has burned 10,813 acres since it started on Monday in the Kaibab National Forest. It's only 2 percent contained and there are over 200 firefighters battling the flames, according to the United States Forest Service. Two cabins and two outbuildings have been destroyed in Mangum Camp. Mother Nature isn't helping much since a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.