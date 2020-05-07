Watch current livestream below:
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews in Apache Junction are working to put out a 40-acre brush fire that has closed a portion of State Route 88.
Named the Lost Dutchman Fire, the blaze was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday with smoke spotted behind the rodeo grounds located at Lost Dutchman Boulevard and Tomahawk Road. Apache Junction police have called for evacuations of some homes along Hackmore Road, which is near where the fire is burning.
Then, a second fire started around 4 p.m. just south of the Lost Dutchman Fire. It's unclear how large that fire is or how it started.
A portion of SR-88 is closed between Lost Dutchman Boulevard and Hackmore Road. Lost Dutchman Boulevard is closed at Tomahawk Road as crews work to put the fire out.