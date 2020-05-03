CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire coined the Lone Butte Fire ignited south of the Loop 202 and Kyrene Road in Chandler Sunday afternoon. Gila River Fire Department officials said the fire expanded about 100 acres.

The fire was reportedly fueled by the wind. It has threatened three occupied homes and destroyed four abandoned homes. While firefighters worked on containing the blaze, people living in the area had to temporarily evacuate. After fire crews saved the occupied houses, residents were able to go back home.

Gila River Fire says the Bureau of Indian Affairs is now monitoring the fire. Fire crews are checking for hotspots, but no information on containment has been released at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FYI: Crews are working an apparent brushfire near L-202 EB (Santan) and Kyrene Road. We remind drivers NOT to park on the shoulder to watch; that's for emergencies only.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/28c2DQDGzu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 3, 2020

Smoke from a grassfire near L-202 EB (Santan) and Kyrene Road (Chandler) is drifting over the freeway. Do not stop on the shoulder to watch; that's for emergencies only.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/21Ird9jXgX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 3, 2020

