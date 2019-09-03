NEW RIVER MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are battling a fire north of Phoenix.
Lightning is to blame for the flames on the New River Mesa, officials said on Tuesday.
[WATCH FIRST REPORT: Aerial views of lightning-caused fire on New River Mesa]
Tonto National Forest officials have been notified and are responding, firefighters said.
It's unclear how many acres have burned. The fire is burning mostly grass on the plateau.
The flames can be seen from parts of north Phoenix.
New River Mesa ranges in altitude from about 4,000 to 4,700 feet. It's due north of Cave Creek.
An investigation is underway.