NEW RIVER MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire north of Phoenix.
Lightning is to blame for the River Fire on the New River Mesa, officials said on Tuesday.
[WATCH FIRST REPORT: Aerial views of lightning-caused fire on New River Mesa]
The flames have burned 1,800 acres and there is zero containment, firefighters said on Wednesday night.
The fire is burning mostly grass on the plateau but is burning away from communities and buildings.
The flames can be seen from parts of north Phoenix.
New River Mesa ranges in altitude from about 4,000 to 4,700 feet. It's due north of Cave Creek.