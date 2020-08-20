NEAR GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are trying to gain control of a wildfire that is burning in the Superstition Mountains.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Superstition Fire has burned 1,050 acres north of the Peralta Trailhead, which is northeast of Gold Canyon. There is zero containment since the fire started on Thursday night. It's burning light grass and brush. Firefighters have been battling the flames from the air since the terrain is too difficult to fight them on the ground. They are patrolling the area to keep an eye on the flames. The fire is creeping slowly toward the northwest.
"The fire is hung up in a rocky area and is struggling to find fuels to burn," said the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire is not a threat to any buildings or homes. The glow from the fire could be seen Thursday night from nearby communities thanks to the passing thunderstorms. Firefighters say the wet weather helped them. It's unclear what caused the fire.