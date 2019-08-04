FORT McDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Tonto National Forest officials say a lightning strike sparked a brush fire as monsoon storms passed through the Valley Saturday night.
Tonto National Forest spokeswoman Carrie Templin said the Verde Fire, reported Saturday night, has now grown to an estimated 709 acres.
It is burning east of the Verde River near Black Mesa, approximately two miles northeast of Fort McDowell Reservation Lands and four miles east of Rio Verde.
Templin says the fire is burning in grass and brush in remote areas largely inaccessible to fire crews.
Firefighters are monitoring from the air and looking for areas where the Verde Fire can be safely engaged, says Templin.
Smoke from the fire is visible from Rio Verde, Fort McDowell, the SR87 corridor and the East Valley.
