APACHE-SITGREAVES NATIONAL FORESTS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lightning-caused Bringham Fire is burning in northeastern Arizona in a steep, rugged area in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
Officials with the Forest Service say the fire started on Saturday and has burned about 500 acres. The fire is burning about 22 miles northeast of Morenci, near the New Mexico border.
Firefighters have successfully used retardant and helicopter water drops to slow the fire's spread. The Rose Peak Lookout, some private properties, and Highway 191 are all currently at risk.
To ensure public safety, Highway 191 will be closed in both directions for seven days starting Tuesday, June 9. The closure will stretch from the Blue Vista overlook to milepost 189. Arizona Department of Transportation signs will be in place near both blockades on Highway 191. Only owners or lessees of land within the area will be exempted from the highway closure.
More information on this fire can be found at Inciweb.