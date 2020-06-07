CORONADO NAT. FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The Bighorn Fire is burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson.
The lightning caused fire was reported on 5 June, 2020 in steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness area and has burned an estimated 1,000 acres as of Sunday morning according to officials with the Coronado National Forest.
During the suppression effort Saturday, firefighters successfully used retardant and helicopter water drops to check its growth towards the Forest boundary. The fire continues to move northeastward into additionally rocky, cliff faced terrain on Table Mountain.
The Coronado National Forest’s Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Sunday morning.
Fire fighters today will continue to monitor the south and west sides of the fire, keeping it from moving off the Forest. Aircraft will be utilized to check fire movement among the rock and bluffs at the upper elevations.