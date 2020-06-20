CORONADO NAT. FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson is at 51,628 acres with 19% containment.
The "Ready, Set, Go" evacuation alert system was put in place for certain areas surrounding the fire. The READY step means to prepare for danger threatening your community. The SET step encourages residents to maintain awareness of significant danger. GO will mean to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
The area with the "Ready, Set, Go" notice include:
- Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA
- Community of Summerhaven
- Willow Canyon
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito
- Community of Oracle
- Portions of East Golder Ranch
- Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive
- Oro Valley area, from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Tucson Foothills area, from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way
For more information on evacuations, go here.
The lightning-caused fire was reported on June 5, in steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness area. Officials say the fire has caused three minor heat-related illnesses.
Multiple agencies and crews are battling the fire, with about 908 personnel actively fighting the gain control over the blaze. Due to low humidity recovery, the fire will still continue overnight. Fire managers expect a steady growth. Burnout operation will go on south of Oracle and on Mt. Lemmon. Smoke should be visible to some surrounding communities.
The fire is still backing down Ventana Canyon and crews are monitoring the progress. They will be ready to use aerial resources when most effective. There will be a strong presence of fire crews in communities south of Ventana and Esperero Canyons to scout access routes if needed.
A temporary flight restriction has also been placed over the area of the fire. Whenever a drone is seen near the fire, all aircraft are grounded until the drone is clear of the area. Law enforcement can take action against a private citizen or commercial business flying drones illegally over a wildfire. Learn more here.
Closures due to the Bighorn Fire include:
- Sabino and Bear Canyons
- Catalina State Park
- Catalina Highway at milepost 0 (only residents and business owners can pass)
- Oracle Control Road
Go here for more information on closures.