CORONADO NAT. FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson is at 13,200 acres with 22 percent containment.
Sunday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a SET order for residents in the Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road areas. The order also includes the Summerhaven area.
The 'Ready, Set, Go' process is the state’s evacuation alert system. The SET step encourages residents to maintain awareness of significant danger, and GO will mean to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
The lightning-caused fire was reported on June 5, in steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness area. Officials say the fire has caused three minor heat-related illnesses.
Multiple agencies and crews are battling the fire, with about 633 personnel actively fighting the gain control over the blaze. During the suppression effort, firefighters successfully used retardant and helicopter water drops to check its growth towards the Forest boundary.
The fire continues to move northeastward into additionally rocky, cliff-faced terrain on Table Mountain. It is expected to be active in the areas of Upper Ventana Canyon, Kimball Peak, and Romero Canyon, into the nighttime hours with increased smoke and visible flames.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the south and west sides of the fire, keeping it from moving off the Forest. Aircraft will be utilized to check fire movement among the rock and bluffs at the upper elevations.