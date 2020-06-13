CORONADO NAT. FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson is at 11,500 acres with 11 percent containment.
The lightning-caused fire was reported on June 5, in steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness area. Officials say the fire has caused three minor heat-related illnesses.
Six hotshot crews, five hand crews, dozens of engines, and several helicopters have been used to battle this fire. During the suppression effort, firefighters successfully used retardant and helicopter water drops to check its growth towards the Forest boundary.
The fire continues to move northeastward into additionally rocky, cliff-faced terrain on Table Mountain. It is expected to be active in the areas of Upper Ventana Canyon, Kimball Peak, and Romero Canyon, into the nighttime hours with increased smoke and visible flames.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the south and west sides of the fire, keeping it from moving off the Forest. Aircraft will be utilized to check fire movement among the rock and bluffs at the upper elevations.