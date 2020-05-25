jackrabbit fire

A camera from the City of Phoenix saw the smoke from the Jackrabbit Fire.

 (Source: City of Phoenix)

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning southwest of Wickenburg.

They were first called out to the fire on South Vulture Mine Road near Aguila Road on Monday afternoon. When they got there, the Jackrabbit Fire had burned 10 acres. Within two hours, the flames had burned 150 acres. And by 8 p.m., about 1,744 acres had burned.

Crews from several agencies are attacking the fire from the air and the ground. People from Wickenburg can see the smoke but the City's police department is asking them to not call 911 for updates on the fire.

The fire is also visible from downtown Phoenix. The City tweeted a picture from one of its PHXCityCAMs, where the smoke was spotted in front of the glow from the sunset.

While the winds aren't a huge factor, temperatures will be steadily increasing in the area during the week, making it tougher for fire crews. An extreme heat warning has been issued for Wednesday. An investigation is underway into what started the fire.

 

