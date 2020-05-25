WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning southwest of Wickenburg.
They were first called out to the fire on South Vulture Mine Road near Aguila Road on Monday afternoon. When they got there, the Jackrabbit Fire had burned 10 acres. Within two hours, the flames had burned 150 acres. And by 8 p.m., about 1,744 acres had burned.
PHD- #JackrabbitFire Update: fire mapped at approx 1744 acres; many of the additional ac were from firefighters conducting burnout ops to slow fire by burning dry veg between active flank and dirt roads used to hold the fire. #AZFire— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 26, 2020
Crews from several agencies are attacking the fire from the air and the ground. People from Wickenburg can see the smoke but the City's police department is asking them to not call 911 for updates on the fire.
The fire is also visible from downtown Phoenix. The City tweeted a picture from one of its PHXCityCAMs, where the smoke was spotted in front of the glow from the sunset.
https://t.co/w4jDWo8vAo CityCam West is showing smoke near the west horizon. The smoke is from a wildfire south of Wickenburg. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wp3HTDFt6g— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 26, 2020
While the winds aren't a huge factor, temperatures will be steadily increasing in the area during the week, making it tougher for fire crews. An extreme heat warning has been issued for Wednesday. An investigation is underway into what started the fire.