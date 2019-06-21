BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Interstate 17 has reopened in both directions after an earlier closure due to a brush fire.
On Friday afternoon, the Badger Springs Fire closed both directions of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point.
But southbound I-17 reopened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday,and the northbound lanes reopened around 11 p.m.
The fire is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres.
WATCH VIDEO: Badger Springs Fire closes I-17 freeway
The fire started about 2 miles east of Bumble Bee and is called the Badger Springs Fire because it started close to the Badger Springs Trailhead.
Crews are attacking the fire by ground and by air, including using a DC-10.
The freeway closure happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.
And even though I-17 has reopened in both directions, ADOT warned drivers to still be aware of a heavy backup and residual smoke.
Excellent news. Great work from everyone involved! https://t.co/rU7AyeUb2a— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: Northbound I-17 has reopened to traffic. Please be aware of a heavy backup and residual smoke in the area. #aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: SB I-17 has reopened from the brush fire. Motorists should be aware of a heavy backup and residual smoke. (NB remains closed). #aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: I-17 is still CLOSED in both directions. SB is now closed at milepost 259, Bloody Basin Road, and NB is closed at milepost 252, Sunset Point. Law enforcement on scene will direct traffic. If you need to travel, use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qwGhrDBefD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: I-17 is CLOSED in both directions at milepost 256, near Sunset Point, due to a brush fire. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/XdtMVuAoTi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
(3) comments
LOL, now the reporters are explaining how they name these fires. I still wish I knew who gets to pick the name.
Looks lika Brush With Fire! [scared]
Another human-caused fire and a major traffic artery closed because of it. Welcome to summer in Arizona.
