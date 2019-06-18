GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people packed the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church for an update on the Woodbury Fire.
Approximately 40,557 acres have burned, and it is 15% contained after 10 days.
"It appears the west side is looking good. That activity they're seeing is on the east side moving away from the Gold Canyon area," said Dick Fleishman, a public information officer for the Coconino National Forest.
Superstition Fire and Medical District Chief Mike Farber reassured the crowd that residents in the surrounding communities like Gold Canyon and Apache Junction are in good hands. He told the crowd that they would keep them as safe as possible and continuing to try to move the fire away from any communities.
"We will not let you down, and we will protect you," Farber said.
Although the plume of smoke can be seen from the East Valley, it is still several miles into the Superstition Wilderness. However, hikers and people who enjoy the outdoors are devastated by the wildfire.
"I've been hiking the Superstitions for 30 some years," said Jeanne McGann, holding back tears. "I'm just glad I got to see it when it was still worth seeing. It's not like a forest fire that will all grow back. It's the desert. It takes a long time for the desert to grow back."
Fire officials say the fire moved easterly on Tuesday into "pockets of heavy chaparral vegetation" north and east of Iron Mountain, that have been "unburned for many decades."
Seven hundred forty-seven people are fighting the fire. Fleishman said that number is fluid.
"We've got a lot of resources on the ground but not directly up against the fire," Fleishman said. "They're on the flats where we can actually fight the fire on our terms and not get pushed around by the fire."
Air tankers and helicopters are also dropping retardant on the flames.
The Incident Management Team said that a helicopter was used for "aerial ignition Monday morning to begin a low-intensity fire burn out in the Reavis Ranch area to reduce fuels in front of the advancing fire to protect the apple orchard and Medusa Tree." They believe that action was successful as both areas appeared to be intact and the fire moved beyond that area by late Tuesday afternoon.
Tonto National Monument is now closed because of the fire. The Monument's administration decided to close until conditions change.
