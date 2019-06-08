PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials with the Tonto National Forest say a new fire has started east of the Valley in the Superstition Mountains.
The Woodbury Fire is burning in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest several miles northwest of the town of Superior. It was reported Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Tonto National Forest spokesman said the Woodnury Fire is human-caused.
Tonto National Forest officials say the fire has grown to about 500 acres.
Air tankers were used to drop flame retardant on the areas threatened by flames.
There are no communities or structures threatened in the vicinity of the Woodbury Fire.
