PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire burning near Black Canyon City along Interstate 17 has caused a brief closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down between mileposts 242 and 244 in Black Canyon City.
A nine mile backup ensued during the closure. Motorists are detouring around the delay by using local streets.
Fire ighters from Daisy Mountain Fire Department worked to put out the brush fire. Their crews made a quick knockdown of the 5-10 acre brush fire. There are no injuries to report.