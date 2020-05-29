Brush fire near I-17

Crews from Daisy Mountain Fire Department work to put out a brush fire burning along I-17 near Black Canyon City Friday afternoon.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire burning near Black Canyon City along Interstate 17 has caused a brief closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down between mileposts 242 and 244 in Black Canyon City.

I-17 backups for brush fire

A brush fire caused a brief closure of the I-17 causing Friday afternoon backups.

A nine mile backup ensued during the closure. Motorists are detouring around the delay by using local streets.

Burn scar

A portion of burnt desert near Black Canyon City along I-17 where fire crews put out a brush fire Friday afternoon.

Fire ighters from Daisy Mountain Fire Department worked to put out the brush fire. Their crews made a quick knockdown of the 5-10 acre brush fire. There are no injuries to report.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you