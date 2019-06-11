GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents in Gold Canyon and Apache Junction may see more coming from the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness, but fire officials say there's no reason to panic.
"Some of the concern is the smoke at night. When you get an inversion layer, it holds the smoke down and then downdraft winds kind of blows the smoke back to the west, and that's what people are experiencing," explained Fire Chief Mike Farber with the Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD).
On Monday night, the smoke lingered into the two cities, alarming some people.
"This is a little too close for comfort. I'll be honest with you," said Jan Lively. "But I feel very safe. I don't feel there's a need to panic. I think mother nature's going to do what it has to do and be smart, be on alert and we'll ride this out."
[WATCH: People in Gold Canyon smell smoke due to Woodbury Fire]
Chief Farber said there is no way the fire would move into Gold Canyon or Apache Junction.
Currently, the fire is about 10 miles away from Gold Canyon.
"From where the fire is to Gold Canyon itself, there's lots of breaks and there's not continuous fields. So, we don't have concerns about it coming in there and completely destroying Gold Canyon," Chief Farber said. "I think that's what people are worried about, and that simply will not happen. We have plenty of resources to prevent that."
The Woodbury Fire is now considered a "Type 1" fire and hundreds of fire personnel are battling the flames in the wilderness. So far, 5,000 acres have burned.
"It is unsettling, and we saw the planes coming over and dropping the retardant, which was reassuring. And we just saw another one when we pulled up here," said LauraLe Salisbury, another Gold Canyon resident. "I'm very hopeful and prayerful that the fire will not come this way, and they get it out quickly."
Chief Farber said it is possible that the fire will be burning for a while, and therefore, people who live in the area may see more smoke either late at night or early in the morning.
