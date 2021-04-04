DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A wildfire burning along near Dateland along Interstate 8 has grown to about 2,100 acres with 25% containment, the Bureau of Land Management tweeted Sunday afternoon. Crews ran burnout operations to reduce the fuels ahead of the Gila Fire. The hope is that will give them a more direct line of attack.

The fire was first reported Friday morning. Officials said at the time that it looks like it started on private land that was difficult to access. Although it started at 10-15 acres, BLM and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management were concerned.

The fire, which is burning in the Gila River bottom about 60 miles east of Yuma, had grown to 1,200 acres by Saturday evening, according to BLM.

Fire managers say the fire is threatening power lines but no structures. Chaparral and short grass are feeding the flames.

Engines, a water tender, and a helicopter and a crew of 22 people are on the scene. Fire managers estimate that the Gila Fire will be contained by Saturday, April 17.

Dateland, which is in Yuma County, is about two hours southwest of Phoenix via Interstate 10, State Route 85, and I-8.