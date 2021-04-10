CIBECUE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Mother Nature gave crews battling the G22 Fire near Cibecue a bit of a break in the form of "a favorable shift in wind direction." Fire managers say that shift slowed the fire’s progression in some of the most active areas Friday. Still, a drying trend and wind gusts expected Saturday evening could prove to be an issue.

The fire, which is burning in the scar left behind by the massive 2002 Rodeo-Chediski, has grown to a little more than 1,600 acres. It was first reported on April 3; the cause is still under investigation. At this point, crews have no containment.

“Smoke may be visible from Cibecue and White Mountain communities, and along U.S. 60 and 260,” fire managers said. Earlier this week, smoke from the G22 Fire was visible on satellite.

More than 110 people are assigned to the G22 Fire, and equipment includes five engines, two bulldozers, and a helicopter.

Cibecue, which is part of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Navajo County, is about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix along US 60.

The G22 Fire is one of three major wildfires in Arizona right now. The others are the Margo Fire in Dudleyville in Pinal County and the Gila Fire near Dateland in Yuma County.