PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the Slate Fire is 100 percent contained. It left an estimated 226 acres of scorched land along SR 87, the Beeline Highway, near Sunflower.
While the fire was creeping close to State Route 87, the highway was forced to close as fire crews attacked the blaze Saturday. Traffic backups on SR 87 were heavy south of Sunflower, near milepost 218.
The highway has since reopened between Phoenix and Payson.
Tonto National Forest spokeswoman, Carrie Templin says the cause of the fire is yet unknown.
[RAW VIDEO: AZ driver captures fire retardant drop on Slate Fire]
UPDATE: SR 87 NB is now open at milepost 218. That may change at the crews continue to work on the fire. https://t.co/XoPIFlUVth— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: SB SR 89 has reopened, with traffic alternating in the SB lanes. Continues to expect long delays in the area. https://t.co/cbUIDcto6i— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2019
[WATCH: Tonto National Forest official gives updates on the Slate Fire]
