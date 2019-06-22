This footage of fire retardant dropping on the Slate Fire comes from John McCullough of Arizona.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the Slate Fire is 100 percent contained. It left an estimated 226 acres of scorched land along SR 87, the Beeline Highway, near Sunflower.

While the fire was creeping close to State Route 87, the highway was forced to close as fire crews attacked the blaze Saturday. Traffic backups on SR 87 were heavy south of Sunflower, near milepost 218. 

The highway has since reopened between Phoenix and Payson. 

Tonto National Forest spokeswoman, Carrie Templin says the cause of the fire is yet unknown. 

[RAW VIDEO: AZ driver captures fire retardant drop on Slate Fire]

[WATCH: Tonto National Forest official gives updates on the Slate Fire]

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.