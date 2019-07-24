Forest service seeking women for seasonal wildland firefighter jobs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The forest service recently announced that it is looking for women to become wildland firefighters for the summer.
Women interested in becoming temporary, seasonal employees, and on-call firefighters for the United States Department of Agriculture are urged to apply.
The positions have been created to help during the busy wildfire season.
Women selected to become temporary firefighters will spend two consecutive weekends at a wildfire boot camp at various locations in Arizona and New Mexico.
Among the requirements, applicants must be between 18 and 37 years old, in good mental and physical health and must be able to walk 3 miles in less than 45 minutes while wearing a 45-pound vest. To apply online, click here.
