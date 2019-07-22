MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You could see the big DC-10 planes coming and going from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport all day on Monday.
Chris Price, a tanker base manager with the U.S Forest Service, oversees the operation.
Planes pull in every 30-45 minutes, load up with fire retardant and then head north to help battle the Museum Fire near Flagstaff.
[WATCH: Forest Service planes at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport prepare for monsoon]
"It's actually a misconception that it's used for suppressing the fire," said Price. "It's actually just used to create a buffer around a fire line, giving the firefighters enough time to get into the fire, get established and get a game plan together."
One of the big challenges the crews are facing is the monsoon.
Forecasts call for rain, high wind and dust. This could mean that the tanker planes won't be allowed to take off and land.
"If we do see a weather event coming on, managers here at the base will notify aircrews, and make some adjustments and send those folks other places."
There are four separate bases around the state where tankers can refuel and fill up with 9,400 gallons of retardant.
But what if the high winds hit around the fire itself?
That can make fighting a wildfire a lot more difficult, and the planes a lot less effective.
"When they go to a drop line on the flank of a fire, if they have too high winds, it's not going to make the drops accurate," said Price. "Therefore, you're throwing retardant into the wind essentially, so its important for these guys to have decent weather."
