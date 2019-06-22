ROOSEVELT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time, firefighters allowed journalists to go inside the fire lines and document the destruction caused by the Woodbury Fire.
Acres of ash and incineration mark the areas where the fire burned. The area scorched by the fire, as of Saturday, was close to 80,000 acres.
Fire workers say it is the first major fire to hit the Lake Roosevelt area in 70 years.
WATCH VIDEO: Behind the fire lines of the Woodbury Fire
The result has been scores of scorched plants, many of which won't be making a comeback for decades.
"A saguaro has to be about 30 years old before it can reproduce... and it needs to grow under another plant, like a palo verde" said Mary Lata, an ecologist.
Criss-crossing the area of between Miami and Lake Roosevelt, the only people around are firefighters.
Talk to them and they say the Woodbury Fire has largely been a success story so far.
That's because no structures or homes have burned here... And the goal is to keep it that way.
"That's the firefighters whole purpose is to protect those values at risk... and that includes people's houses," said firefighter Jason Richmond.
Firefighters say they've been able to tackle the flames because of a close vantage point.
Instead of being based in Miami, they set up a special camp within miles of the flames.
They tell Arizona's Family it's sped up their emergency response by close to an hour.
"It puts them exactly aligned with where they need to be in order to do their work," Richmond said.
To date, nobody's been hurt in the fire, all while evacuations continue.
Firefighters say the Woodbury Fire is currently one of the biggest in the country.
