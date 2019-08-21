HILLSIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire about 7.5 miles northeast of Hillside, Arizona in Yavapai County.
The Arizona State Forestry said the Hill Fire was called in Tuesday afternoon off O U Ranch Road and Country Road 15.
They approximate the fire at 100 acres.
Crews began an air attack and sent hand crews, engines and water tenders on the ground.
When they arrived at the fire, fire crews said they were dealing with very rocky and steep terrain, along with rattlesnakes and bees, making containment difficult.
The Arizona State Forestry said no structures are threatened at this time. They added CR-15 is also not threatened.
Smoke may settle into the Hillside area overnight.
#AZForestry responding to #HillFire, 7.5 miles NE of #Hillside, off OU Ranch Rd. & CR 15. Fire called in at 100+ acres burning in wash. Air attack & @Arizona_DPS ship, along with state hand crews, engines, & water tenders enroute. #AZForestry #AZFire #YavapaiCounty @yavapaicounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 20, 2019