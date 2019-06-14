PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters were able to contain a large brush fire in Laveen overnight before it spread to any nearby homes.
The fire broke out just after midnight on Friday morning near 75th Avenue and Baseline Road.
The Phoenix Fire Department said multiple fire engines, brush trucks and tanker trucks responded to the fire.
Firefighters were able to get containment of the fire quickly and only 1 acre was burned.
The Phoenix Fire Department said no homes were damaged and no firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
