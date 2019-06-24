SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Firefighters with the Scottsdale Fire Department and other agencies are working to contain a brush fire in the area.
The brush fire called the Dynamite Fire broke out near the area of Dynamite Boulevard and Hayden Road. So far, it has burned about 10 acres but the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, according to the Arizona State Forestry.
Scottsdale fire said that no injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been made at this time.
The Arizona State Forestry tweeted Monday afternoon that their hand crew and aircraft are heading to fight the brush fire.
Arizona State Forestry is also urging the public to avoid the area.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Forward progress stopped #DynamiteFire #AZForestry. Please remain aware of crews working in the area near Pima & Dixileta Roads as they continue with full suppression efforts. #AZFire #NorthScottdale— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 24, 2019
New start in #NorthScottsdale - #DynamiteFire off N. Pima Rd, 10 acres. #AZForestry hand crew & aircraft enroute. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to get through. #AZFire #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 24, 2019
(2) comments
Human caused again?
socketman - It's clearly Trump's fault. Isn't everything??
