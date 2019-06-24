SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Firefighters with the Scottsdale Fire Department and other agencies are working to contain a brush fire in the area.

The brush fire called the Dynamite Fire broke out near the area of Dynamite Boulevard and Hayden Road. So far, it has burned about 10 acres but the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, according to the Arizona State Forestry.

Scottsdale fire said that no injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been made at this time. 

The Arizona State Forestry tweeted Monday afternoon that their hand crew and aircraft are heading to fight the brush fire. 

Arizona State Forestry is also urging the public to avoid the area. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

docketman
docketman

Human caused again?

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

socketman - It's clearly Trump's fault. Isn't everything??

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.