Firefighters battle Mesa brush fire near Signal Butte Road

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews battled a brush fire that was sparked late Friday afternoon in Mesa. The fire started in the area of Signal Butte Road, south of the U.S. 60.
Arizona's Family news chopper flew over the scene. You could see smoke from the fire billowing the air, as fire crews on the ground worked to contain the flames.
There are no structures in the area where the fire broke out. However, our chopper crew did spot a tent dwelling in bushes nearby.
It's still not clear how the fire started, or how much brush burned.
