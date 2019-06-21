MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - About 100 people attended a public meeting regarding the Woodbury Fire one day after an evacuation was ordered for the Roosevelt Lake area.
"The day before, the sheriffs came by and told us to pack a bag to leave at a moment's notice," Thomas Baker said. "I said, 'Well I'm still not leaving my house until they tell me to.' Well, they told me to the next day."
Fire officials were not able to give an estimate on when they could go back to their homes.
"We wanted to have plenty of time for those folks to get out and get out safely without having to congest the roads because firefighters were in that area working as well when that was executed," said Manny Cordova with the Incident Management Team. "So it was really just pre-planning in the event the fire did have a run and with the higher winds it was just one of those precautionary things we put in place."
As of Friday night, the fire was about 5-6 miles away from State Route 188, but officials believe because of windy conditions, it will move in closer by Saturday afternoon.
Fire managers are now preparing the area adjacent to Spring Creek Ranch.
The Reevis Mountain School suffered minor damage to one of its buildings. Fire officials say due to preparations that were already in place, the rest of the facility is intact.
Tonto National Monument has also prepared for the fire to come their way.
