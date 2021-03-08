TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A wildfire burning near Tonto Basin, which is northwest of Roosevelt Lake has been 40% contained.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Punkin Fire (formally named Pumpkin Fire) is estimated to be at least 305 acres and was threatening structures at one point. The Gila County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations on Monday afternoon for the areas of old Highway 188 to the transfer road, between Highway 188 and Tonto Creek. Officials say about 50 homes were threatened.
Firefighters have secured the buildings in the area. The Arizona State Forestry says the fire started on private property and is believed to have been caused by an escaped piled burn. Authorities say at least one business that sells motor homes, RVs and boats was threatened by the wildfire that's being fanned by 15 mph winds. Aerial video showed flames burning close to the highway.
The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the Payson Senior Center in Payson.
Tonto National Forest rangers, fire engines and hand crews responded to the fire. State Route 188 was closed in both directions west of Punkin Center due the fire, according to ADOT, but reopened around 6 p.m.
Tonto Basin is about 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.