PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire burning near Horseshoe lake has caused evacuations in the surrounding area.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office spokesman, Sgt. Enriquez, said the evacuation area includes the River Mesquite campground, Horseshoe campground and Willow wash.
Enriquez said that about 20 to 30 people from campgrounds near the lake have been evacuated.
Officials with the Tonto National Forest said smoke was reported in the area around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday. The fire's size is reported at 28 acres.
