SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire came dangerously close to a North Scottsdale community Monday, and fire officials say it should be a wake-up call for all homeowners in the metro area.
“Anyone that lives near a wash, anyone that lives near any sort of concentration of vegetation is vulnerable,” says John Whitney, Deputy Fire Chief at Scottsdale Fire.
Whitney spoke with Arizona's Family moments after leaving the Whisper Rock Fire. The two-acre brush fire sparked in a wash near a golf course and a construction site, but extreme heat and high winds may carry the next urban fire to homes if homeowners don’t take precautions.
Whitney says homeowners should create 30 feet of defensible space with the first 15 feet outside the home bare and the next 15 feet cleared of dead and downed vegetation like dead grasses, weeds, and tree limbs.
If homeowners are not sure what needs to go, Whitney says, they can contact the fire department to assess their property and make recommendations.
To learn more about making a defensible space during wildfire season go here.
(1) comment
well wildfire is the cause of poor management
