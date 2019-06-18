BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews were battling a brush fire Tuesday evening in Buckeye Valley.
There was a thick brush in flames right on the border of 313th Avenue and Baseline Road, where power lines are located.
Through the smoke, fire crews could be seen attempting to extinguish the brush fire.
It was hard to tell whether any structures were burned in the area, and the Buckeye Valley Fire Department has not responded to Arizona's Family's requests for information.
There are farm-type structures next to where the fire occurred.
The acres and containment of the brush fire are currently unknown.
This happens to be one out of more than six fires that firefighters battled in Arizona on Tuesday.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management fail again
Log In
