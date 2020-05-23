FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are working to put out a new wildfire burning south of US 60 near Florence.
Officials with the Bureau of Land Management say the Cottonwood Fire was reported early Saturday in the Mineral Mountains, southeast of the Florence Junction on US 60. Smoke from the fire is visible from the roadway.
Fire investigators say the fire is believed to be human-caused. Around 3 p.m. BLM officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday the fire had burned approximately 150 acres. Airborne resources are being used to help extinguish the flames.
Nailed it! #CottonwoodFire #AZForestry #AZFire @BLMAZFire pic.twitter.com/L6xSbDsVjK— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 23, 2020
The state has assigned additional resources to fight this fire.
