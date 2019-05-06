PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire sparked Monday in the north Valley has fire crews responding near I-17 and Happy Valley Road.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Jake Van Hook, says fire department crews are working to contain this brush fire burning west of 37th Avenue and North of Pinnacle Vista Drive.
Crews from three different fire departments responded in the Riordan Ranch area.
[PHOTOS: Brush fire burning in Riordan Ranch area of Phoenix]
Currently there are no homes or businesses threatened, says Van Hook.
Van Hook said early estimates of the fire size is between 5 and 10 acres.
It is not clear how it started.
