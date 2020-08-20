NEAR FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Another fire started during monsoon storms Thursday night in the far East Valley-- this time in the northern part close to Fountain Hills.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the McDowell Fire has burned between 150 and 200 acres in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park. There are two separate heads, one moving east and the other moving west. Because of the rugged terrain, the flames are hard to get to.
Firefighters from Fountain Hills joined other agencies to battle the flames. One Arizona's Family viewer was scared the flames would get close to their home so they started to pack just in case. With all storms, one viewer told Arizona's Family the fire is pretty much out and that fire crews are putting out hot spots. It's unclear what started the fire.
Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at the Superstition Mountains. The Superstition Fire is burning in rugged terrain but not close to homes.