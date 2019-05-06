PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire that sparked Monday in the north Valley has been contained by fire crews near Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.
Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Jake Van Hook, says crews attacked the brush fire, which was burning west of 37th Avenue and North of Pinnacle Vista Drive around 1 p.m.
Crews from three different fire departments responded in the Riordan Ranch area.
[PHOTOS: Brush fire burning in Riordan Ranch area of Phoenix]
At no time were any of the nearby homes threatened. Firefighters were able to cut the fire off before it spread north over a CAP canal nearby, Van Hook said.
The fire has burned approximately 5 to 10 acres of uninhabited hillside.
Van Hook said the assignment was made more difficult due to strong winds from the east.
In all, the 1st-alarm assignment was made up with approximately 50 firefighters to control the blaze.
No firefighters were injured and several crews will remain on scene to manage the hot spots, Van Hook said. It is not clear how the fire started.
