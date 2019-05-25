PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – State Route 74 has re-opened after a brush fire near Lake Pleasant caused a temporary closure of the road. So far the Hot Springs Fire has burned an estimated 200 acres.
[WATCH: Fast-growing brush fire closes SR 74 near Lake Pleasant]
Officials with the Bureau of Land Management say the Hot Springs fire was first reported around 1 p.m. Saturday. The fast moving fire quickly spread through the desert environment south of the SR74.
#HotSpringsFire Update: Fast moving grass fire, currently est 120ac, Hwy 74 closed around MM 19, more resources on order #AZFire— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 25, 2019
Due to fire fighting efforts, both directions of SR74 were closed at milepost 17, near Christian Church Camp Road as retardant was dropped on the burning area.
[VIDEO: BLM Twitter video of retardant air drop on Hot Springs fire]
Drivers were asked to use alternate routes, such as Interstate 17, Loop 303 and US 60 to detour around the closure. Heavy delays built up for travelers along SR74 in the area of Lake Pleasant Regional Park.
By Saturday night, The Bureau of Land Management said the fire is 50% contained. A representative said firefighters will be on the ground late into the evening, securing the perimeter. BLM said no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged.
John Malmos said he couldn't get back to his campsite for hours while crews closed SR 74.
"Major adjustment," said Malmos. "I mean you don’t have a travel plan if the road is closed."
Another driver traveling to Vegas had to re-route to get to her destination.
Crews opened SR 74 by 7 p.m. Saturday.
