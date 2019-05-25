PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A brush fire near Lake Pleasant forced the closure of State Route 74 near Castle Hot Springs Road.
Officials with the Bureau of Land Management say the Hot Springs fire is estimated to be 120 acres.
#HotSpringsFire Update: Fast moving grass fire, currently est 120ac, Hwy 74 closed around MM 19, more resources on order #AZFire— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 25, 2019
City of Peoria officials say due to the fire fighting effort both directions of SR74 are closed at milepost 17, near Christian Church Camp Road.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, such as Interstate 17, Loop 303 and US 60 to detour around the closure.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
