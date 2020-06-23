PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire that burned through hundreds of acres of dry brush and forced some residents to evacuate in north Phoenix Tuesday is now contained, according to Phoenix Fire Department.
Capt. Mark Vanacore said crews are still working to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Residents are still under evacuation orders and will be allowed to return to their homes when crews have deemed the area safe.
While the Phoenix Fire Department called the fire under control, Tiffany Davila with Arizona State Forestry and Fire Management says the fire is only 5% contained with 897 acres burned. Davila said 120 firefighters are assigned to manage hot spots and burning debris.
Update to #AquilaFire, the fire is 5% contained & 897 acres. A damage assessment will begin today & pre-evac/evac orders remain until it is safe to lift them. Downed power lines, multiple hot spots, & debris burning. 120 firefighters assigned #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/HRPIpOJMo0— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 24, 2020
One home was destroyed and several other buildings were damaged.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical announced that all residents from 27th Avenue to 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road should evacuate immediately. This impacted around 200 homes, according to fire officials.
Those who have already evacuated must remain out of their homes until they receive a text from officials that it is safe to come back. Those who did not leave are now under a "SET" order, which means that they don't have to leave, but should be packed up and prepared to evacuate if necessary.
State officials say evacuees were not allowed back into their homes Tuesday tonight because of multiple safety concerns, including downed power lines, burning debris, and hot spots. APS crews are in the area to assist.
The good news Tuesday evening, according to Arizona State Forestry officials, was that firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze.
The Aquila Fire started Tuesday afternoon northeast of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway (State Route 74). State officials said the fire has burned 893 acres and started near a neighborhood at 27th Lane and Via Aguila. Fire investigators are looking at multiple spots where the fire may have started.
A Red Cross Evacuation center has been set up at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy. in Anthem. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance.
Click here for the latest evacuation orders.
Aquila Fire - A Red Cross Evacuation center will be open at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ 85086, at 5:30 pm today in response to evacuations caused by the Aquila Fire. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance. pic.twitter.com/xnSKaLb39O— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) June 24, 2020