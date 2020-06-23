The Aquila Fire in north Phoenix is now fully contained but evacuation orders are still in effect as APS works to fix downed power lines and restore power to the area.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire that burned through hundreds of acres of dry brush and forced residents to evacuate in north Phoenix Tuesday is now contained, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

And now, evacuees will be able to return home. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says that residents who evacuated due to the Aquila Fire are able to return home starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.  Fire officials ask that all residents drive carefully upon returning to the area. 

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in north Phoenix, near I-17 and the Carefree Highway, and began to spread quickly. It burned close to 900 acres. More than 120 firefighters were called out to help fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews are still in the area, working to put out hot spots. 

One home was destroyed and several other buildings were damaged. The aerial photos show the damage the flames did to the buildings.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical announced that all residents from 27th Avenue to 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road should evacuate immediately. This impacted around 200 homes, according to fire officials.

Evacuees were not allowed back into their homes Tuesday tonight because of multiple safety concerns, including downed power lines, burning debris, and hot spots. APS crews were in the area to assist.

The Aquila Fire started Tuesday afternoon northeast of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway (State Route 74). It prompted evacuations for residents from 27th Avenue and 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road. 

The Aquila Fire started Tuesday afternoon northeast of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway (State Route 74). State officials said the fire has burned 893 acres and started near a neighborhood at 27th Lane and Via Aguila. Fire investigators are looking at multiple spots where the fire may have started.

A Red Cross Evacuation center was set up at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy. in Anthem. Those evacuated were able to go to the high school for information and assistance.

 

