PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire that burned through hundreds of acres of dry brush and forced residents to evacuate in north Phoenix Tuesday is now contained, according to Phoenix Fire Department.
And now, evacuees will be able to return home. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says that residents who evacuated due to the Aquila Fire are able to return home starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Fire officials ask that all residents drive carefully upon returning to the area.
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in north Phoenix, near I-17 and the Carefree Highway, and began to spread quickly. It burned close to 900 acres. More than 120 firefighters were called out to help fight the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews are still in the area, working to put out hot spots.
Update to #AquilaFire, the fire is 5% contained & 897 acres. A damage assessment will begin today & pre-evac/evac orders remain until it is safe to lift them. Downed power lines, multiple hot spots, & debris burning. 120 firefighters assigned #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/HRPIpOJMo0— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 24, 2020
One home was destroyed and several other buildings were damaged. The aerial photos show the damage the flames did to the buildings.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical announced that all residents from 27th Avenue to 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road should evacuate immediately. This impacted around 200 homes, according to fire officials.
Evacuees were not allowed back into their homes Tuesday tonight because of multiple safety concerns, including downed power lines, burning debris, and hot spots. APS crews were in the area to assist.
The Aquila Fire started Tuesday afternoon northeast of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway (State Route 74). State officials said the fire has burned 893 acres and started near a neighborhood at 27th Lane and Via Aguila. Fire investigators are looking at multiple spots where the fire may have started.
A Red Cross Evacuation center was set up at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy. in Anthem. Those evacuated were able to go to the high school for information and assistance.
Residents who evacuated due to the #AquilaFire are able to return starting at 3pm. We ask that you drive carefully upon returning to this area.At this time, residents will go back to the “READY” mode.#ReadySetGoAZ @MaricopaEmerg @azstateforestry pic.twitter.com/f6wnoJKRwd— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) June 24, 2020
Aquila Fire - A Red Cross Evacuation center will be open at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ 85086, at 5:30 pm today in response to evacuations caused by the Aquila Fire. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance. pic.twitter.com/xnSKaLb39O— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) June 24, 2020