TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A new 50-acre wildfire is burning near Tonto Basin, which is northwest of Roosevelt Lake.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Pumpkin Fire is estimated to be about 50 acres and threatening structures and the Gila County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations. Details surrounding the evacuations are unknown at this time.
PHOTOS: Pumpkin Fire near Tonto Basin forces evacuations
The Tonto National Forest, fire engines and hand crews are responding to the fire. State Route 188 is closed in both directions west of Punkin Center due the fire, according to ADOT.
No other information is known at this time. Arizona’s Family is monitoring the situation.