GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An area north of Globe-Miami and near Roosevelt Lake is being ordered to evacuate because of three wildfires.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday people living on both sides of State Route 188, from Bixby Road to the 188/ State Route 288 Junction, which includes all of Wheatfields, have been told to leave. The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center located at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami.
The Gin Fire is burning 5 miles northeast of Globe, and about 3,900 acres have been scorched with zero percent containment. The Griffin Fire is burning 1.5 miles north of the Gin Fire, destroying 2,500 acres with no containment. The Salt Fire has burned 21,000 acres, about 11 miles north of Globe with no containment. All three were caused by lightning.
Highway 188 is closed from Copper Cities Road to Old Alignment while Highway 288 is closed from Highway 188 to Forest Road 465.