TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A new wildfire is burning near Tonto Basin, which is northwest of Roosevelt Lake and firefighters say forward progress has been stopped.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Pumpkin Fire is estimated to be at least 175 acres and threatening structures and the Gila County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations. The area affected is from old Highway 188 to the transfer road, between Highway 188 and Tonto Creek. Officials say about 50 homes are immediately threatened.
Firefighters have secured the buildings in the area. The Arizona State Forestry says the fire started on private property and is believed to be human caused. Authorities say at least one business that sells motor homes, RVs and boats was threatened by the wildfire that's being fanned by 15 mph winds. Aerial video showed flames burning close to the highway.
The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the Payson Senior Center in Payson.
Tonto National Forest rangers, fire engines and hand crews are responding to the fire. State Route 188 is closed in both directions west of Punkin Center due the fire, according to ADOT.
Tonto Basin is about 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.